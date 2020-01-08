Sentence shortened for ex-FCA official who lied about UAW scandal

A federal judge on Tuesday reduced by half the sentence of Michael Brown, a former Fiat Chrysler Automobiles official who pleaded guilty to lying to a grand jury in connection with the ongoing UAW corruption probe.

Brown was sentenced in November 2018 to a year in prison, although prosecutors wrote at the time that, because he was cooperating, he could be in line for a reduced sentence.

He pleaded guilty to one count of lying to a federal grand jury about the scope of the conspiracy as part of a plea deal with investigators. The former director of employee relations for FCA initially denied knowing about other executives' conspiracy to violate the Labor Relations Act.

To date, prosecutors have charged 13 people in the corruption probe, and 11 have pleaded guilty. The feds this week filed new charges against former UAW Region 5 Director Vance Pearson that indicate he plans to plead guilty.