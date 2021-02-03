Senators urge White House action on chip shortage

WASHINGTON -- A group of 15 senators on Tuesday including Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Republican John Cornyn urged the White House to work with Congress to address the global semiconductor shortage that is hampering auto manufacturing.

The senators -- from key auto states like Michigan, Ohio, Tennessee, Wisconsin, Illinois, Indiana and South Carolina -- said in a letter to the White House warned that the "shortage threatens our post-pandemic economic recovery."

Automakers around the world are shutting assembly lines because of problems in the delivery of semiconductors , which have been exacerbated in some cases by the former Trump administration's actions against Chinese chip factories.

The shortage has impacted Volkswagen , Ford Motor Co ., Subaru Corp ., Toyota Motor Corp ., Nissan Motor Co ., Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and other automakers.

"We believe that the incoming administration can continue to play a helpful role in alleviating the worst impacts of the shortage on American workers," the senators wrote.