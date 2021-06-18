Senators propose new tax credit for chip manufacturing

The bipartisan proposal includes a new 25 percent investment tax credit.

DAVID SHEPARDSON
Reuters
BLOOMBERG

WASHINGTON --  A bipartisan group of U.S. senators on Thursday proposed a new 25 percent investment tax credit for investments in semiconductor manufacturing as Congress works to speed U.S. chip production amid a global shortage.

The proposal sponsored by Senate Finance Committee Chairman Ron Wyden and the top Republican Sen. Mike Crapo along with Mark Warner, John Cornyn, Debbie Stabenow and Steve Daines would provide "reasonable, targeted incentives for domestic semiconductor manufacturing," they said in a statement.

Last week, the Senate voted 68-32 to approve spending $52 billion to increase U.S. production and research into semiconductors and telecommunications equipment, including $2 billion dedicated to chips used by automakers.

Related Article
The latest numbers on the microchip shortage: Impact shifts to Asia
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Canoo to build plant in Oklahoma
Letter
to the
Editor

Send us a letter

Have an opinion about this story? Click here to submit a Letter to the Editor, and we may publish it in print.

Recommended for You
Canoo to build plant in Oklahoma
Canoo to build plant in Oklahoma
Workhorse challenges USPS decision to award vehicle contract to Oshkosh
Workhorse challenges USPS decision to award vehicle contract to Oshkosh
Hyundai Motor Group chases S. Korean chips amid shortage, report says
Hyundai Motor Group chases S. Korean chips amid shortage, report says
Sign up for free newsletters
Digital Edition
Automotive News 6-14-21
THIS WEEK'S EDITION
See our archive
Fixed Ops Journal
Fixed Ops Journal 6-14-21
Read the issue
See our archive