Senate passes $52 billion bill to boost U.S. microchip manufacturing

The bills take different approaches to addressing U.S. competitiveness with China on a wide range of issues, as well on trade and some climate provisions.

Senate Commerce Committee chair Maria Cantwell said the vote was crucial to "get us to real negotiations"

White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said the Senate vote was another step "to strengthen our supply chains, make more in America, and outcompete China and the rest of the world for decades to come. We look forward to the House of Representatives moving quickly to start the formal conference process as well."

A senior House Democratic aide said the chamber is set to take up the measure and send it back to the Senate as soon as later this week. The Senate will need to vote again to launch the conference. A final agreement might not be reached until summer.

Independent Senator Bernie Sanders criticized the $52 billion in subsidies, calling it "corporate greed" and said taxpayers should get warrants or equity from profitable chips firms in exchange for subsidies.

"The financial gains made by these companies must be shared with the American people, not just wealthy shareholders," Sanders said.

U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo noted that two decades ago, the U.S. produced nearly 40 percent of all chips while today it accounts for only 12 percent of global production. The Senate vote moved the U.S. "one step closer toward revitalizing American semiconductor manufacturing, securing our critical supply chains and bringing home good-quality manufacturing jobs."