Russian cars drop airbags, anti-lock brakes because of sanctions

AvtoVAZ, formerly owned by Renault, resumed production after the Russian government loosened its safety regulations to reduce the effect of sanctions related to its invasion of Ukraine.

AvtoVAZ: Manufacturing cars again, minus some safety features

A Russian automaker is building its cars without airbags, antilock brakes and other common safety features because the parts it needs are being blocked by international sanctions imposed over that country's war with Ukraine.

The company, AvtoVAZ, had shut its plants because of the sanctions, but it resumed production this month after the Russian government loosened its vehicle safety regulations.

"This is a very retrograde step," David Ward, executive president of the Global New Car Assessment Programme, which advocates for global safety standards, told NBC News last week.

AvtoVAZ is now building its popular four-door sedan, the Lada Granta, with no airbags, ABS, electronic stability control or seat belt pretensioners. The car also falls short of neighboring countries' emission standards.

Related Article
Here's our 2022 list of the top U.S. dealership groups

"This definitely points toward a willingness on the Russian government's part to really sacrifice quality goods and safety in the name of this invasion," said Jeffrey Edmonds, who was the Obama administration's director for Russia on the National Security Council.

AvtoVAZ was part of Renault until May, when the French automaker turned it over to the Russian government in protest of the Ukraine invasion.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
The latest numbers on the microchip shortage: Cuts in Asia drive weekly chip losses
Letter
to the
Editor

Send us a letter

Have an opinion about this story? Click here to submit a Letter to the Editor, and we may publish it in print.

Recommended for You
Clarios employs about 100 people at its Holland, Mich., battery plant, which has become a hub for low-voltage lithium ion battery production.
Clarios shows 12-volt batteries have a big role to play in EV era
The latest numbers on the microchip shortage: Cuts in Asia drive weekly chip losses
The latest numbers on the microchip shortage: Cuts in Asia drive weekly chip losses
VW ID4 Zwickau rtrs web_1.jpg
VW increases production at main EV plant as parts shortages ease
Sign up for free newsletters
Digital Edition
Automotive News 6-13-22
THIS WEEK'S EDITION
See our archive
Fixed Ops Journal
Fixed Ops Journal 6-13-22
Read the issue
See our archive