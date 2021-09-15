Rivian gets U.S. regulatory approval to deliver EVs to customers, production ramps up

Bloomberg
RJ Scaringe/Twitter

Rivian Automotive Inc., the electric vehicle maker backed by Amazon.com Inc. and Ford Motor Co., says it has received full regulatory certifications and can start delivering its debut electric vehicle to U.S. customers.

“Rivian vehicles are fully certified by NHTSA, EPA and CARB, and are ready for sale in all 50 states,” a Rivian spokesperson wrote in an email.

Rivian, based in Irvine, Calif., is seen as a front-runner in the larger pool of startups seeking to catch up with Tesla Inc., the market incumbent.

Rivian has raised more than $10 billion from investors including Amazon, Ford, T Rowe Price and Fidelity. Last month, Bloomberg reported Rivian had filed confidentially for an initial public offering and was seeking a valuation of around $80 billion.

CEO RJ Scaringe tweeted on Tuesday that the company had built its first production unit destined for a customer, a battery-electric pickup called the R1T. The company is aiming to deliver 100 units in the month of September, Bloomberg reported at the end of August.

Rivian is planning to start deliveries of its second EV, an SUV called R1S, at an unspecified date in the fall. The launch of both models have been delayed multiple times due to the global coronavirus pandemic and associated supply chain disruptions.

Related Article
Rivian's R1T will launch without tank turn feature
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Workhorse dismisses its legal challenge to USPS contract award
Letter
to the
Editor

Send us a letter

Have an opinion about this story? Click here to submit a Letter to the Editor, and we may publish it in print.

Recommended for You
Oshkosh Postal
Workhorse dismisses its legal challenge to USPS contract award
Toyota logo toll web.jpg
Tesla, Toyota spar with Ford, UAW over EV tax bill
The latest numbers on the microchip shortage: Worst-case estimate grows worse
The latest numbers on the microchip shortage: Worst-case estimate grows worse
Sign up for free newsletters
Digital Edition
Automotive News 9-13-21
THIS WEEK'S EDITION
See our archive
Fixed Ops Journal
Fixed Ops Journal 8-9-21
Read the issue
See our archive