Rivian gets U.S. regulatory approval to deliver EVs to customers, production ramps up

Rivian Automotive Inc., the electric vehicle maker backed by Amazon.com Inc. and Ford Motor Co., says it has received full regulatory certifications and can start delivering its debut electric vehicle to U.S. customers.

“Rivian vehicles are fully certified by NHTSA, EPA and CARB, and are ready for sale in all 50 states,” a Rivian spokesperson wrote in an email.

Rivian, based in Irvine, Calif., is seen as a front-runner in the larger pool of startups seeking to catch up with Tesla Inc., the market incumbent.