Rivian files for IPO, seeking about $80 billion valuation

Rivian said in its statement that the size and price range for the proposed offering have not yet been determined. The company is working on the IPO with advisers including Goldman Sachs Group Inc., JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Morgan Stanley, Bloomberg News reported in May.

Rivian’s institutional investors include T. Rowe Price, BlackRock, Soros Fund Management, Fidelity, Coatue and Third Point.

While the company has a who’s-who list of backers, it has yet to deliver any vehicles to retail customers and has encountered multiple setbacks starting production. The COVID-19 pandemic has brought about supply-chain disruptions and parts shortages that have forced CEO RJ Scaringe to postpone its model launches several times.

Even so, the company has grand plans. It’s scouting locations for a European manufacturing site , Bloomberg News reported in February, and is in talks with the city of Fort Worth, Texas, about investing at least $5 billion in a second U.S. assembly plant.

The R1T pickup is slated to go into limited production this month and boasts 400 miles of driving range. The company will build the truck and the R1S, which has been delayed indefinitely, at a former Mitsubishi Motors Corp. plant in Normal, Ill.

Rivian also has a contract with Amazon to build 100,000 electric delivery vans by the end of the decade, with 10,000 due by the end of next year.

Equity capital markets have seen a slew of big IPOs this year, including Robinhood Markets Inc. Another large startup, restaurant payments firm Toast Inc., filed on Friday for its offering, while eyewear retailer Warby Parker Inc. unveiled its financials earlier this week ahead of a direct listing.