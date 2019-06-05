Republican Senator predicts U.S. won't impose Mexico tariffs

WASHINGTON -- Chuck Grassley, the Republican chairman of the U.S. Senate Finance Committee, predicted on Wednesday that the United States and Mexico would strike a deal to avert tariffs President Donald Trump has threatened to impose on Mexican imports.

Grassley told reporters Mexican officials will offer a "long list of things" to avoid the duties in talks this week with their American counterparts, adding that he thinks a possible deal could be announced on Thursday night.

U.S. Vice President Mike Pence was looking for a comprehensive suite of proposals from visiting officials about stopping the surge of migrants from Central America, a White House official told Reuters.

"Trade and all other aspects of our relationship are critically important, but national security comes first and the White House is dead serious about moving forward with tariffs if nothing can be done to stem the flow of migrants," the official said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

"The vice president is eager to hear what tangible measures the Mexican government is prepared to take to immediately address this growing crisis," the official said.

In other breaking developments on the Mexico tariff threat:

White House trade adviser Peter Navarro said on Wednesday that U.S. tariffs on Mexican goods may not have to take effect because Washington now has Mexico's attention on the issue.

"We believe that these tariffs may not have to go into effect precisely because we have the Mexicans' attention," he told CNN, with Vice President Mike Pence, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and U.S. Trade Representatives will meet with Mexican negotiators today in Washington.

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said he is "optimistic" that talks in Washington aimed at averting across-the-board tariffs on Mexican exports to the United States can reach an agreement.

Lopez Obrador emphasized the need to maintain good relations while negotiating firmly with the Trump Administration in the spat over immigration in remarks during his regular morning news conference on Wednesday.

U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Wednesday that Democratic lawmakers made clear to Mexican officials they wanted to move forward with the new North American trade agreement.

"The meeting that we had was very respectful, made clear that we're trying to go to 'yes' on U.S., Mexico, Canada trade agreement," Pelosi, the top Democrat in the U.S. Congress, told reporters of the lawmakers' meeting with Mexican representatives on Tuesday. She reiterated their main concern was enforcement mechanisms.