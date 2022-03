Renault did not say how long the plant will continue to operate.

"The situation with components supply is unstable and changing, we prefer not to make any predictions," a spokesperson for Renault Moscow said.

Renault's board has decided to keep its presence intact in Russia for the time being, while complying with international sanctions and with the backing of its main shareholder, the French state, two sources close to the matter told Reuters.

Lada maker AvtoVAZ, which is controlled by Renault, said on Monday that it is partially halting production at its Russian plants in Togliatti and Izhevsk this week due to shortages of electronic parts.