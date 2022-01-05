Ram EV: Stellantis takes notes as rival electric pickups hit market

While General Motors and Ford have been making waves with electric pickups, Stellantis has been sitting back and taking notes as it preps its first electric Ram 1500 for 2024.

The competitive juices are flowing.

Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares said Wednesday that the electric pickup race is stoking the imaginations and expertise of the company's engineers.

Coming out later than its rivals, Tavares said, gives the automaker a chance to gauge the capabilities of the other electric pickups and make tweaks.

Deliveries already have begun for the GMC Hummer EV pickup, while production of the Chevrolet Silverado EV that was introduced Wednesday begins next year. The Ford F-150 Lightning goes on sale this spring.

Tavares said the electric Ram is being "adjusted every month" to improve its capabilities after taking what the other companies are doing into consideration.

"We are preparing the EV pickup trucks for 2024, and we are doing it by adjusting the specs and adjusting the performance in function of what we see coming up from our competitors," Tavares said during a fireside chat with Morgan Stanley. "It's a fact that we are coming slightly after them.

"But it's also a fact that we have the opportunity to adjust the competitiveness and the appeal of our own trucks to what they are doing, which is a competitive game, which is a fantastic situation for the consumer because the real winner of this competition is the consumer."