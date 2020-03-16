PSA idles European factories as virus spreads

PARIS -- PSA Group is closing its European factories until March 27 due to the coronavirus outbreak spread.

The closings affect plants building Peugeot, Citroen and DS vehicles, as well as Opel's factories in Germany and Poland, and Vauxhall plants in the UK.

PSA said it was shutting down the factories because of the acceleration observed in recent days of serious COVID-19 cases close to certain production sites. Disruptions of parts deliveries from major suppliers and the sudden decline in automobile markets were also reasons for the closures, the company said.

The automaker's plants in Mulhouse, France, and Madrid, Spain, will close on Monday, PSA said in a statement on Monday.

Factories in Poissy, Rennes and Sochaux in France; Zaragoza, Spain; Eisenach and Ruesselsheim, Germany; Ellesmere Port, England; and Gliwice, Poland, will halt production on Tuesday.

The automaker's plants in Hordain, France; Vigo, Spain; and Mangualde, Portugal, follow on Wednesday.

Factories in Luton, England, and Trnava, Slovakia, will stop production on Thursday.

PSA did not say whether or when drivetrain factories in Austria, Hungary, Poland and France would be closed.

A growing number of automakers, including Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, Ferrari, Lamborghini, Volkswagen Group's Seat brand and Renault have announced that all or some plants would be closed due to effects of the outbreak. PSA Group is the second-largest automaker in Europe, after Volkswagen Group, with 3.02 million vehicles sold in 2019.

