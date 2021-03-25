Production line at Fiat-Jeep plant in Italy could close, union says

MILAN -- Stellantis is studying a plan that would involve the closure of one of two production lines at its Melfi plant in southern Italy, the head of the FIM CISL union said.

The Jeep Renegade and Compass, and the Fiat 500X utility vehicles, are built at Melfi, which is considered the most efficient Stellantis plant in Italy.

Closing a Melfi line could mark a first step by CEO Carlos Tavares to tackle excess capacity in Italy.

The carmaker's production is under scrutiny in the country for costing more than elsewhere, as Stellantis seeks more than 5 billion euros ($5.9 billion) a year in savings.

FIM CISL's Ferdinando Uliano said the plan was being assessed, but Stellantis had not taken any decision on it, and the union had yet to receive official confirmation that such project was being considered.

Tavares has said that production costs at factories in Italy are up to four times more than in the automaker's plants in France and Spain.

Tavares had committed not to cut jobs or close plants following the creation of the company from the merger of Fiat Chrysler and Peugeot-maker PSA earlier this year.

"We are very worried," Uliano said on Thursday. "Once you have reduced production capacity at one site, it's very difficult to gain it back".

Stellantis was not immediately available for comment.