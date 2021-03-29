Production changes key to Bosch fuel cells

Bosch says it is making headway on one of the key barriers to the auto industry's adoption of hydrogen fuel cells: the high cost of manufacturing them.

Producing fuel cells is expensive largely because of the cost of hydrogen — especially the sourcing of green hydrogen, according to the German megasupplier.

To offset that expense and bring down the cost of the emerging technology, Bosch is focusing its efforts on its manufacturing processes. The company is devising new production efficiencies in how the chemistry of the cells is managed, how metal is processed and how the units will be assembled.

The company is not revealing details of its factory innovations yet. But they will be critical in making the fuel cells more affordable, said Sujit Jain, regional president of powertrain solutions for Bosch North America.

"If one is looking to have a CO2-free society down the road, then it behooves us to make sure that the hydrogen that is used is also green hydrogen," Jain told Automotive News. "The supply and the cost of green hydrogen needs to come down.