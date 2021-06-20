Porsche to set up joint venture with German battery maker

Partnership will aim to produce car batteries with higher energy density than prototypes

Reuters

A visitor takes a picture of a Porsche Taycan electric car at the 2019 Frankfurt auto show.

FRANKFURT -- Porsche is setting up a joint venture with Customcells to produce high-performance batteries that will significantly reduce charging times, the automaker said.

The partnership with Customcells, a company in southern Germany specializing in lithium ion cells, will aim to produce car batteries with higher energy density than prototypes used in Porsche's current electric cars, Porsche said in a statement on Sunday.

Porsche said it will invest a high double-digit million euro sum in the joint venture in which it will hold 80 percent.

The production facility aims to have a capacity of 100 kilowatt hours, which will translate into about enough batteries for 1,000 cars a year.

Porsche CEO Oliver Blume said in April the company wanted to speed up its e-mobility drive with plans for a German factory in Tuebingen to manufacture battery cells. At that time he did not say if Porsche would seek a joint venture partner.

European automakers are pushing to reduce their dependence on Asia for batteries as they roll out all-electric models to meet stricter emissions targets in the European Union.

In addition to cutting charging time, improving energy density will mean reducing the amount of raw material needed in batteries to achieve the same range. It will also cut battery production costs, making electric cars more affordable.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Subaru to idle two Japan plants in July due to chip shortage
Letter
to the
Editor

Send us a letter

Have an opinion about this story? Click here to submit a Letter to the Editor, and we may publish it in print.

Recommended for You
Subaru to idle two Japan plants in July due to chip shortage
Subaru to idle two Japan plants in July due to chip shortage
Volvo partners with Northvolt to produce EV batteries
Volvo partners with Northvolt to produce EV batteries
No summer break for the chip shortage
No summer break for the chip shortage
Sign up for free newsletters
Digital Edition
Automotive News 6-21-21
THIS WEEK'S EDITION
See our archive
Fixed Ops Journal
Fixed Ops Journal 6-14-21
Read the issue
See our archive