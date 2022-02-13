Police clear protest areas, make arrests near U.S.-Canada border; bridge not yet open

Canadian police cleared protesters and vehicles in Windsor, Ontario, that had blocked a vital trade route along the border with the United States, with some arrests, but the bridge was not yet open to traffic on Sunday.

The arrests came after a tense standoff between Canadian police and demonstrators since Friday when a court order and threats of arrest failed to end the blockade of the Ambassador Bridge, which entered its sixth day on Sunday.

Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens in a statement Sunday morning declared the blockade over, but didn't say when the bridge would reopen.

"Today, our national economic crisis at the Ambassador bridge came to an end. Border crossings will reopen when it is safe to do so and I defer to police and border agencies to make that determination," Dilkens said. "Illegal acts, blockades and hate speech must not be tolerated and should be denounced.

"As Mayor of Windsor, I strongly urge all Provincial and Federal leaders to refrain from any divisive political rhetoric and redouble efforts to help all Canadians heal, as we emerge from almost two years of pandemic lockdowns and restrictions."

Windsor police said in a tweet Sunday at 8:14 a.m. EST that "enforcement actions continue" and "arrests being made."