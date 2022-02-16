Police in Canada stop truck convoy suspected of possible bridge protest

'We cannot and we will not allow another illegal occupation' of the Ambassador Bridge, Windsor mayor says

Automotive News Canada
GREG LAYSON

Protesters, who have issues with vaccine and mask mandates, and others who want Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to step down, blocked access to the Ambassador Bridge for six days.

Police in Canada said they stopped a convoy of transport trucks they suspect planned to cause havoc in Windsor, Ontario, once again.

Protesters, who have issues with vaccine and mask mandates, and others who want Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to step down, blocked access to the Ambassador Bridge for six days last week. The span is a key trade link between Canada and the U.S.

The demonstrations cost the North American auto industry hundreds of millions of dollars in lost production and wages.

Windsor Police Chief Pam Mizuno said at a news conference Wednesday that six or seven westbound trucks on Highway 401 originated in Ottawa and were stopped by police Tuesday, about 155 miles from Windsor.

“It is suspected this convoy was headed to Windsor,” Mizuno said.

She didn’t say whether the Ambassador Bridge was the convoy’s ultimate destination. 

Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens said at the news conference that $400 million worth of trade crosses the bridge both ways to and from Detroit each day. The bridge sees 10,000 trucks cross it every day and it handles 30 percent of all Canada-U.S. trade, he said.

“We cannot and we will not allow another illegal occupation,” Dilkens said.

Mizuno said commercial and essential traffic is flowing smoothly now and that security measures are “assessed on a continual basis.”

“There is a broader plan in place to protect our border,” Mizuno said. “There remains a risk that compels action from all levels of government.”

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Toyota resumes normal N.A. operations after U.S.-Canada bridge blockade
Letter
to the
Editor

Send us a letter

Have an opinion about this story? Click here to submit a Letter to the Editor, and we may publish it in print.

Recommended for You
Toyota resumes normal N.A. operations after U.S.-Canada bridge blockade
Toyota resumes normal N.A. operations after U.S.-Canada bridge blockade
Truck Arrive Police.jpg
Windsor declares state of emergency to keep trade flowing at U.S.-Canada border
Truck traffic in Canada
Toyota N.A. production still hampered after border blockade ends
Sign up for free newsletters
Digital Edition
Automotive News 2-14-22
THIS WEEK'S EDITION
See our archive
Fixed Ops Journal
Fixed Ops Journal 2-14-22
Read the issue
See our archive