Polestar Precept will go into production at new plant

Polestar will produce the Precept in China at a new facility, where the aim is to make production carbon neutral and for the plant to be "one of the most intelligent and connected automotive production facilities in the world," the company said.



The brand's Polestar 2 is built in a factory it shares with Volvo in Luqiao, China. The plant produced 26 metric tons of CO2.



Ingenlath has already asked his team just how low Polestar can get the CO2 number when the production version of the Precept starts rolling out of the new plant.

"Perhaps doing what we are doing now with the Precept will take us to half [13 metric tons of CO2], but I really don't know. That is why I asked them to calculate what is possible," he said. "It is a long journey, but if we don't start this now we will never make it to zero."

Polestar has already had success in slashing carbon production at its factory in Chengdu, where the Polestar 1 is made. Since last year the plant has gotten 100 percent of its electricity from renewable energy such as hydro, solar and wind power.