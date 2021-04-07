Polestar to create climate-neutral car by 2030

Polestar, the electric performance brand owned by Volvo Cars and its Chinese parent, Zhejiang Geely Holding, has set itself a "moonshot" goal: to create a climate-neutral car by 2030.
With the Polestar 0 project, the EV maker knows it will have to re-think the entire development process as well as shake up the value chain, from suppliers to retailers.
"Can we get there? That is a very relevant question," Polestar Head of Sustainability Fredrika Klaren told Automotive News Europe. "A moonshot goal is something that you use to inspire new thinking, innovation and a sense of urgency. That is what we want to do internally."
Polestar says it intends to reach the goal by eliminating emissions rather than using tactics such as planting trees to offset CO2 produced from the car's creation until it's sold.