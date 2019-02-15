Ontario aims to replace GM with Magna, Martinrea or other in Oshawa

TORONTO -- The Ontario government has discussed with supplier Magna International Inc. and other companies that have expressed an interest in utilizing General Motors’ Oshawa, Ont., assembly plant once it’s vacant, says Ontario’s minister of economic development.
Todd Smith says he’s had conversations with Magna CEO Don Walker, who recently raised the possibility of using the Oshawa plant as a contract assembly operation to build cars if his company can secure multiple deals to build between 20,000 to 50,000 vehicles for a number of automakers each year.
“We’ve had conversations with everyone from Don Walker to [Martinrea International Inc. Executive Director] Rob Wildeboer, the Automotive Parts Manufacturers’ Association, all of the [automakers] currently operating in Ontario and others that aren’t currently operating in Ontario,” he said during an interview following a speech Thursday to the Automotive News Canada Congress.
Magna didn’t immediately respond to request for comment, but in January, Walker expressed at least some conceptual interest in the plant.
Speaking during the 2019 Automotive News World Congress, Walker said if his company were able to secure multiple deals with manufacturers to build between 20,000 and 50,000 vehicles each per year, it would take a look at Oshawa, or a brand-new plant, as a North American venue for contract manufacturing. He noted that he started his career at the Oshawa plant 40 years ago.