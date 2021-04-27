No timetable to approve Tesla's German Gigafactory, government says

EV maker previously planned to have the factory up and running by July 1

Reuters
Tesla screen grab

Tesla said Monday, in its quarterly report, that construction of the Gigafactory near Berlin "is continuing to move forward, with production and deliveries remaining on track for late 2021."

FRANKFURT -- Tesla Inc. has tweaked the application for its planned Gigafactory in Europe, the German state in which the plant is being built said on Tuesday, adding it was not possible at this stage to say how long approvals would take.

Tesla on Monday had said that the construction of its planned factory, located in Gruenheide outside Berlin, was moving forward, adding production and deliveries were "on track for late 2021" without specifying further.

The EV maker had previously planned to have the factory up and running by July 1.

A spokesman for Tesla declined to comment further.

The Ministry of Agriculture in the German state of Brandenburg said the amended application would include the construction and operation of a battery cell factory, which was previously flagged by Tesla.

"Since there are no further details about the nature and scope of the planned changes, statements on the process and the time it will take to take a final decision can only be made at a later stage," the ministry said.

Tesla earlier this month sharply criticized lengthy regulatory processes in Germany ahead of the planned opening of its first European Gigafactory this summer.

Tesla has said up to 500,000 Model Y cars could be produced at the site annually once it is completed.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
VW plans more output cuts in Mexico due to chip shortage
Letter
to the
Editor

 

Send us a letter

Have an opinion about this story? Click here to submit a Letter to the Editor, and we may publish it in print.

Recommended for You
VW plans more output cuts in Mexico due to chip shortage
VW plans more output cuts in Mexico due to chip shortage
Automakers call for more U.S. help on microchips in Senate hearing
Automakers call for more U.S. help on microchips in Senate hearing
Tesla Q1 net income surges to $438M on record deliveries
Tesla Q1 net income surges to $438M on record deliveries
Sign up for free newsletters
Digital Edition
Automotive News 4-26-21
THIS WEEK'S EDITION
See our archive
Fixed Ops Journal
Fixed Ops Journal 4-12-21
Read the issue
See our archive