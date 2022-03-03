Nissan suspends vehicle exports to Russia, expects production stoppages

TOKYO -- Nissan Motor Co. said on Thursday it has suspended vehicle exports to Russia given logistics challenges related to the conflict in Ukraine .

The Japanese automaker, which sold 53,000 vehicles in Russia last year, expects "further challenges" to lead to local production stoppages and disruptions, a spokesperson said in emailed comments to Reuters.

Meanwhile, Russia's biggest carmaker, Avtovaz, will stop its Togliatti and Izhevsk plants on Saturday and from March 9 to 11 as it grapples with a crisis in supplies of electronic components, the company said on Thursday.

Avtovaz, controlled by Nissan's alliance partner Renault, had paused some lines for a day this month.