Nissan suspends vehicle exports to Russia, expects production stoppages

TOKYO -- Nissan Motor Co. said on Thursday it has suspended vehicle exports to Russia given logistics challenges related to the conflict in Ukraine.
The Japanese automaker, which sold 53,000 vehicles in Russia last year, expects "further challenges" to lead to local production stoppages and disruptions, a spokesperson said in emailed comments to Reuters.
Meanwhile, Russia's biggest carmaker, Avtovaz, will stop its Togliatti and Izhevsk plants on Saturday and from March 9 to 11 as it grapples with a crisis in supplies of electronic components, the company said on Thursday.
Avtovaz, controlled by Nissan's alliance partner Renault, had paused some lines for a day this month.