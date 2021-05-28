Nissan, Stellantis plan to idle some Mexico plants in June due to chip shortage

MEXICO CITY -- Nissan Motor Co. said Friday it is planning temporary work stoppages at three Mexican plants for several unspecified days in June because of production adjustments needed to manage a shortage of semiconductor chips.

Nissan's Aguascalientas Plant 1 will shut down for seven days in June, while the same facility's Plant 2 will close for one day in the month. The company did not give details of which days.

Meanwhile, the company said its Cuernavaca plant in Morelos state will temporarily halt operations for seven days in June. It also did not specify the dates.

"We will continue to making adjustments to our production process in order to minimize impacts to the auto industry both locally and globally," the company said in a brief statement to Reuters, adding that it will work to recover lost production.