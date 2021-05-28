Nissan, Stellantis plan to idle some Mexico plants in June due to chip shortage

During the first four months of this year, Nissan was Mexico's second-biggest auto assembler after General Motors.

MEXICO CITY -- Nissan Motor Co. said Friday it is planning temporary work stoppages at three Mexican plants for several unspecified days in June because of production adjustments needed to manage a shortage of semiconductor chips.

Nissan's Aguascalientas Plant 1 will shut down for seven days in June, while the same facility's Plant 2 will close for one day in the month. The company did not give details of which days.

Meanwhile, the company said its Cuernavaca plant in Morelos state will temporarily halt operations for seven days in June. It also did not specify the dates.

"We will continue to making adjustments to our production process in order to minimize impacts to the auto industry both locally and globally," the company said in a brief statement to Reuters, adding that it will work to recover lost production.

The Aguacalientes Plant 1 assembles Nissan's Versa, Kicks and March models, Plant 2 puts together the Sentra. The Cuernavaca facility makes the Versa on one line and it produces NV200 cargo van and pickup trucks including the Frontier on the second line.

During the first four months of this year, Nissan was Mexico's second-biggest auto assembler after General Motors, according to data from national statistics agency INEGI.

Meanwhile, Stellantis on Friday said it will shut its Toluca plant in Mexico during the week of June 7 due to the chip shortage. The Toluca plant builds the Dodge Journey, Fiat Freemont and Jeep Compass. The plant was formerly part of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, which merged with France's PSA Group in January to form Stellantis.

