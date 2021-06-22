Nissan plans to adjust production in July due to chip shortage, report says

The automaker has said the shortage will likely affect the production of 500,000 vehicles this year.

Reuters

TOKYO -- Japan's Nissan Motor Co. will adjust production at several factories next month due to the global chip shortage, three sources with direct knowledge of the plan told Reuters on Tuesday.

Japan's third-largest automaker will halt production at a factory in Tochigi, eastern Japan, for a total of three days in July, the sources said, declining to be identified because the plan is not public.

It will idle its plant in Kyushu, southern Japan for two days next month, they said, adding that the factory will cancel the night shift as well.

Another Kyushu plant will also only operate on daytime shift work for a certain period next month, the people said.

Related Article
The latest numbers on the microchip shortage: A flare-up in N.A.

Nissan's Oppama plant, another domestic assembly plant located in Kanagawa, has been adjusting production since mid-May by operating without a night shift and will continue to do so in July, the sources said.

"Due to the global chip shortage, Nissan is adjusting production and is taking necessary actions to ensure recovery," a Nissan spokesperson said, without elaborating.

Nissan, like other automakers, has been making production adjustments because of a worldwide microchip supply crunch. The automaker has said the shortage will likely affect the production of 500,000 vehicles this year.

CEO Makoto Uchida told shareholders at the annual general meeting earlier on Tuesday that the company was minimizing the negative impact of the chip shortage.

He added that Nissan was trying to make up for the production loss within the financial year and to take action to ensure stability in its supply of parts.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Oshkosh to build new U.S. Postal delivery vehicles in South Carolina
Letter
to the
Editor

Send us a letter

Have an opinion about this story? Click here to submit a Letter to the Editor, and we may publish it in print.

Recommended for You
Oshkosh to build new U.S. Postal delivery vehicles in South Carolina
Oshkosh to build new U.S. Postal delivery vehicles in South Carolina
What's happening with Tesla's $7 billion German factory?
What's happening with Tesla's $7 billion German factory?
Subaru to idle two Japan plants July 16 due to chip shortage
Subaru to idle two Japan plants July 16 due to chip shortage
Sign up for free newsletters
Digital Edition
Automotive News 6-21-21
THIS WEEK'S EDITION
See our archive
Fixed Ops Journal
Fixed Ops Journal 6-14-21
Read the issue
See our archive