Nissan plans to adjust production in July due to chip shortage, report says

TOKYO -- Japan's Nissan Motor Co. will adjust production at several factories next month due to the global chip shortage, three sources with direct knowledge of the plan told Reuters on Tuesday.

Japan's third-largest automaker will halt production at a factory in Tochigi, eastern Japan, for a total of three days in July, the sources said, declining to be identified because the plan is not public.

It will idle its plant in Kyushu, southern Japan for two days next month, they said, adding that the factory will cancel the night shift as well.

Another Kyushu plant will also only operate on daytime shift work for a certain period next month, the people said.