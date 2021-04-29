Nissan N.A. factories tripped by chip shortage

Nissan will trim North American production in May because of the semiconductor shortage, the automaker said Thursday.

Frontier and Titan pickup production in Canton, Miss., will be cut for four days, and Altima sedan assembly will be reduced for eight days in May.

In Smyrna, Tenn., production of the Rogue crossover, Maxima sedan and Leaf electric vehicle will be trimmed two days next month. Murano crossover production will be cut one day next week.

In Mexico, production at a factory in Aguascalientes, where Nissan builds the subcompact Versa sedan and compact Kicks crossover, will be halted for seven days in May.

"We continue to work closely with our supplier partners to assess the impact of supply chain issues and minimize disruption for vehicle deliveries to our dealers and customers," Nissan spokeswoman Lloryn Love-Carter said in an email.