Nissan looks to jolt U.S. EV prospects with Mississippi plant transformation

CANTON, Miss. — Nissan's plan to manufacture two new electric vehicles in the U.S. starting mid-decade could jolt the automaker's prospects in an emerging market.

It also promises to transform the company's production footprint in the country, starting with its underutilized 4.7 million-square-foot factory in Canton, Miss., where the Japanese automaker this week announced it would begin production of the sedan-style EVs in 2025.

The truck and sedan factory, which brought automotive production to the state when it opened nearly two decades ago, will be reincarnated as a "center for EV manufacturing and technology" as Nissan pivots toward a zero- emission future, the company said.

The planning for the $500 million project began in 2020, Nissan Motor Co. COO Ashwani Gupta told Automotive News on the sidelines of an event here.