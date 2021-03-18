Nissan idles output at U.S., Mexico plants amid supply chain disruptions

Nissan Motor Co. is curtailing production at North American assembly plants as a result of the microchip shortage roiling the auto industry.

In Smyrna, Tenn., production of the Murano crossover will be suspended through Monday. Meanwhile, weekend overtime to build the Rogue crossover, Maxima sedan and Leaf electric hatchback has been canceled.

Nissan will idle the Altima sedan line at the Canton, Miss., factory through Monday and cancel weekend overtime on the NV commercial van line. A Nissan spokesman said output of 2 pickups -- the Titan and Frontier -- will not be affected.

In Aguascalientes, Mexico, output of the Versa subcompact and Kicks compact crossovers will be halted through Tuesday.

"We continue to work closely with our supplier partners to assess the impact of supply chain issues and minimize disruption for vehicle deliveries to our dealers and customers," Nissan spokesman Brian Brockman said late Thursday.

The chip shortage briefly halted production of the Altima and pickups early this year.