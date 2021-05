Nissan Motor Co. plans to trim North American production in June because of the semiconductor shortage, the automaker said Wednesday.

Frontier and Titan pickup production in Canton, Miss., will be cut for four days in June, while Altima sedan assembly will stop for three weeks next month. Production of those models also suffered stoppages this month.

The chip shortage is striking as Nissan orchestrates a product overhaul that is central to reviving consumer interest and profitability in the U.S.