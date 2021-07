Nissan Motor Co. has extended U.S. production downtime for the Altima until the start of August due to the ongoing global microchip shortage.

The mid-sized sedan model has not been built in Canton, Miss., since June 4, which includes the regular two-week summer shutdown. Nissan sold 61,930 units in the first half of the year, down 10 percent from a year earlier.

Meanwhile, Nissan said Altima, Titan and Frontier production also will be idle for two days each in the first half of August.