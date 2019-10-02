Nissan considers ending CUV production in UK over Brexit, report says

Nissan will consider moving production of its crossover utility vehicles outside the U.K. if the country leaves the European Union without a trade deal, people familiar with the matter said.

Manufacturing of the Qashqai compact utility could be moved to Spain, while the subcompact Juke may move to another overseas plant, said the people, who asked not to be identified as the discussions are confidential.

The departure would be a major blow to U.K. manufacturing because Nissan's flagship factory in Sunderland, northeast England, is Britain’s largest.

A showcase for automation and modern working practices, the plant helped to propel Britain to record auto output and sales in 2016, before concerns about the Brexit vote and a government campaign against diesel models began to weigh on demand.

The Financial Times reported reported earlier Tuesday that Nissan will review Qashqai production at Sunderland if the U.K. exits the EU without a deal, which would damage supply chains.

It could prompt the eventual closure of the factory, the paper said.

Nissan is expected to replace the Qashqai next year.

Former British Prime Minister Theresa May struck a 2016 deal with Nissan to ensure the automaker continued to build the Qashqai in Sunderland, a huge boost to the government as it came in the months after Britain voted to leave the bloc.

A source at the time told Reuters that the government had promised extra support to Nissan in written assurances that Brexit would not hit the competitiveness of the plant, which exports 55 percent of its cars to Europe.

Former CEO Carlos Ghosn, who was involved in that decision, has since been fired by Nissan.

The Sunderland factory also builds the Leaf electric car.

Earlier this year Nissan canceled plans to build its new X-Trail utility vehicle in Sunderland, saying the uncertainty surrounding Britain's future relationship with the EU after Brexit was making it harder to plan for the future.

Nissan said in an email that while it doesn’t comment on speculation, plans for Qashqai production haven’t changed.

"Today we are among those companies with major investments in the U.K. who are still waiting for clarity on what the future trading relationship between the U.K. and the EU will look like,” the company said.

"We urge U.K. and EU negotiators to work collaboratively towards an orderly balanced Brexit that will continue to encourage mutually beneficial trade," Nissan said.