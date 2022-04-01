Nissan considers dealer margin cut on Ariya EV to offset R&D

As Nissan gears up to launch a wave of pricey next-generation electric vehicles, the EV pioneer is turning to its dealers to share in some of the financial pain.

The Japanese automaker is considering a cut of 2.5 percentage points in dealer margins on the Nissan Ariya, a 300-mile electric crossover set to arrive in the U.S. this fall.

Under the new plan, retailers could receive 8.5 percent of the vehicle's sticker price as a profit margin, dealers briefed on the matter told Automotive News last week. That's less than the 11 percent margin Nissan dealers earn on combustion-engine models.