Nikola plans to make 2,500 electric garbage trucks

Republic Services Inc. said on Monday it would partner with startup EV maker Nikola Corp. to develop 2,500 electric waste and recycling collection trucks.

The zero-emission vehicles, which will have a range of 150 miles, are expected to be integrated into Republic Services' fleet beginning in 2023, the U.S. waste disposal company said in a statement .

"The deal is expandable to 5,000 vehicles over the life of the agreement."