Nearly all GM plants in the U.S. to be online next week

Plants in Ramos Arizpe and San Luis Potosi, Mexico, and Ingersoll, Ontario, will remain down.

GM's Fairfax Assembly plant in Kansas City, Kan., will continue to run only Cadillac XT4 production.

DETROIT — Nearly all of General Motors' U.S. assembly plants will be running next week, as the automaker said production would restart at its two Lansing, Mich., factories.

Lansing Grand River Assembly will resume production Monday, ahead of schedule. Cadillac CT4 and CT5 production at the plant has been idle since May 10, and Chevrolet Camaro production has been down since Sept. 13 because of the global microchip shortage.

Lansing Delta Township Assembly will also restart next week, as planned. It builds the Chevy Traverse and Buick Enclave crossovers. Production has been down since July 19.

GM's plants in Ramos Arizpe and San Luis Potosi, Mexico, and Ingersoll, Ontario, will remain down next week because of the chip crisis.

The U.S. plant restart announcements come a day before GM reports third-quarter sales. Cox Automotive forecasts that GM's sales volume will plummet 29 percent to 471,098 vehicles in the quarter, falling more than 100,000 vehicles behind Toyota. Early this month, GM CFO Paul Jacobson warned that the automaker could lose about 200,000 vehicles in the second half of the year because of the ongoing chip shortage, most of which would be lost in the third quarter.

AutoForecast Solutions estimates the global auto industry has lost 8.9 million vehicles from production plans because of the chip crisis, including 2.9 million in North America.

Related Article
The latest numbers on the microchip shortage: Loss projection passes 10M
Continued downtime

In the U.S., Fairfax Assembly in Kansas City, Kan., will continue to run only Cadillac XT4 production. The plant's Chevy Malibu production is scheduled to be down through Oct. 29. Orion Assembly, in Michigan, will continue to take downtime through Oct. 15 as a result of a battery pack shortage related to the Chevy Bolt recall.

Ramos Arizpe Assembly: Chevy Blazer and Equinox production at the Mexico plant will be idle through Oct. 15. Blazer production has been down since Aug. 23. Equinox production has been idled since Aug. 16.

San Luis Potosi Assembly: The Mexico plant will be down through Oct. 15. San Luis Potosi builds the Equinox and GMC Terrain crossovers.

CAMI Assembly: The Ingersoll, Ontario, plant will be down through Oct. 15. The plant, which builds the Chevy Equinox, has been down since mid-July.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Lordstown near deal to sell Ohio plant to Taiwan's Foxconn, report says
Letter
to the
Editor

Send us a letter

Have an opinion about this story? Click here to submit a Letter to the Editor, and we may publish it in print.

Recommended for You
Lordstown Motors
Lordstown near deal to sell Ohio plant to Taiwan's Foxconn, report says
A rendering of Blue Oval City planned by Ford Motor Co.
Auto industry wonders whether Ford-SK battery plants will sport the union label
lucidlaunch-MAIN_i.jpg
Lucid begins Air EV production at Ariz. plant
Sign up for free newsletters
Digital Edition
Automotive News 9-27-21
THIS WEEK'S EDITION
See our archive
Fixed Ops Journal
Fixed Ops Journal 8-9-21
Read the issue
See our archive