Nearly all GM plants in the U.S. to be online next week

DETROIT — Nearly all of General Motors' U.S. assembly plants will be running next week, as the automaker said production would restart at its two Lansing, Mich., factories.

Lansing Grand River Assembly will resume production Monday, ahead of schedule. Cadillac CT4 and CT5 production at the plant has been idle since May 10, and Chevrolet Camaro production has been down since Sept. 13 because of the global microchip shortage.

Lansing Delta Township Assembly will also restart next week, as planned. It builds the Chevy Traverse and Buick Enclave crossovers. Production has been down since July 19.

GM's plants in Ramos Arizpe and San Luis Potosi, Mexico, and Ingersoll, Ontario, will remain down next week because of the chip crisis.

The U.S. plant restart announcements come a day before GM reports third-quarter sales. Cox Automotive forecasts that GM's sales volume will plummet 29 percent to 471,098 vehicles in the quarter, falling more than 100,000 vehicles behind Toyota. Early this month, GM CFO Paul Jacobson warned that the automaker could lose about 200,000 vehicles in the second half of the year because of the ongoing chip shortage, most of which would be lost in the third quarter.

AutoForecast Solutions estimates the global auto industry has lost 8.9 million vehicles from production plans because of the chip crisis, including 2.9 million in North America.