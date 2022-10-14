Florida Ford plant has a date with the wrecking ball

Jacksonville, Fla., officials, over the objections of local historical preservationists, OK'd the demolition of a Ford plant opened in 1924.

Ford’s Jacksonville plant, which once built the Model T, is slated for demolition.

A car plant that Henry Ford opened in Florida nearly a century ago is slated to be demolished over the objections of local historical preservationists.

The Jacksonville City Council last week unanimously approved the property owner's request to tear down the building to allow for new waterfront development, the Florida Times-Union reported. The owner said experts who assessed the building said it was too damaged to repair.

The city arranged to have a photographer document the building's legacy before it's torn down.

The plant, which Ford Motor Co. opened in 1924 to build the Model T, was designated a local landmark in 2003. The Jacksonville Historical Society had asked the city to deny a demolition permit.

"Not every old building can be saved and not all of them should be," Alan Bliss, the historical society's CEO, told the city's Land Use and Zoning Committee. "The Jacksonville Ford Motor Company Assembly Plant should be."

The Jacksonville plant was one of the biggest auto manufacturing sites in the southeastern U.S., building 200 cars a day. But the Great Depression prompted Ford to shut down production there after only eight years.

The automaker then used it as a parts distribution warehouse until 1968. In the decades since then, it housed a variety of other businesses, including a European car importer and a wooden pallet manufacturer.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
The latest numbers on the microchip shortage: Automakers begin cutting 2023 production
Letter
to the
Editor

Send us a letter

Have an opinion about this story? Click here to submit a Letter to the Editor, and we may publish it in print.

Recommended for You
The latest numbers on the microchip shortage: Automakers begin cutting 2023 production
The latest numbers on the microchip shortage: Automakers begin cutting 2023 production
U.S. vehicle inventories at highest point since June 2021
U.S. vehicle inventories at highest point since June 2021
Copy of GMUltiumCells-Lansing-03_i.jpg
EV battery plants create gold rush of competing state incentives
Sign up for free newsletters
Digital Edition
Automotive News 10-10-22
THIS WEEK'S EDITION
See our archive
Fixed Ops Journal
Fixed Ops Journal 10-10-22
Read the issue
See our archive