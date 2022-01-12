NADA, GM, UAW testify at House hearing on EV impact for rural communities

WASHINGTON — Representatives from the National Automobile Dealers Association, General Motors and the UAW testified Wednesday before a U.S. House panel on the transition to electric vehicles and potential impacts for rural America.

The hearing was held by the House Agriculture Committee amid major investments by the auto industry as well as the public and private sector to spur EV development and adoption in the U.S.

"We are witnessing a point of major research, investment and adoption of electric vehicles across the country and the world, driven in large part in an effort to mitigate the impacts of climate change," Rep. David Scott, a Georgia Democrat who is chairman of the committee, said in his opening statement.

"As with so many other technological advancements like electrification, broadband or telephone service, I want to see what can be done to make sure that rural America is not left behind," he added.

Ranking member Glenn Thompson Jr. said he's encouraged by the "substantial investments" by the private sector but expressed concern over the costs associated with building new infrastructure and the potential disruptions to rural communities.

"Congress should not be picking winners and losers. Drivers in the marketplace must decide what technology meets their transportation needs, especially rural residents for whom vehicles and private transportation are an essential service," Thompson, R-Pa., said in his opening statement. "The ability to choose ensures vehicles remain a productive tool and not a technological burden to work around."