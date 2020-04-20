The mystery of Musk and the missing ventilators

Elon Musk always seems to be in a public spat with someone over something. Even in the middle of a global pandemic.

Last week, the Tesla CEO went back and forth with California Gov. Gavin Newsom, who after praising Musk for agreeing to donate 1,000 ventilators later said no hospitals had received any. Musk pushed back against Newsom and also went after CNN, which wrote a story about the matter, tweeting, "What I find most surprising is that CNN still exists."

Musk retweeted photos of hospital employees posing in front of shipments from Tesla, asking Newsom to "please fix this misunderstanding." However, it was unclear whether those shipments — composed of boxes garishly covered with red Tesla stickers — contained the ventilators that hospitals were expecting.

The Financial Times reported that so-called ventilators Tesla sent to New York were actually Bi-Level Positive Airway Pressure machines, or BPAPs, which are used to treat sleep apnea.

Such machines, which cost a fraction of the ventilators that are in short supply at many hospitals, could actually increase the risk of spreading infections, the newspaper said, citing a warning from the American Society of Anesthesiologists.

CNN, the FT and other outlets covering the story said Tesla never responded to requests for comment and more information.

The Sacramento Bee criticized both Newsom and Musk in an editorial over what it described as a "fiasco," saying the situation shows the need for more oversight of other deals to procure critical medical equipment to protect the state's residents.