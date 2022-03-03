Musk invites UAW to hold union vote at Tesla’s California plant

Elon Musk continued his months-long effort to get U.S. President Joe Biden to credit Tesla Inc . for its EV leadership by sending a message to the UAW.

The Tesla CEO tweeted Thursday that the UAW was welcome to hold a vote at the company’s San Francisco Bay area factory. The company “will do nothing to stop them,” Musk said of the union.

There was no immediate comment from a UAW spokesman.

Musk isn’t so much offering a concession to the UAW as he is trying to make a point. U.S. labor law encourages collective bargaining and protects private-sector employees from being retaliated against for organizing. But the world’s richest man is betting a vote held by the union -- a key ally of Biden’s -- would fail because of how Tesla treats and compensates its workers.