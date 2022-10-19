With sale of assets, it's officially the end for Electric Last Mile

Mullen Automotive Inc. has purchased the assets of Electric Last Mile Solutions Inc., marking the end for the Troy-based electric vehicle startup whose spiral started earlier this year.

Brea, Calif.-based Mullen, which is dealing with its own financial struggles, was approved by U.S. Bankruptcy Court District of Delaware to take over the company's manufacturing plant in Mishawaka, Ind., plus its inventory and intellectual property, according to a Wednesday news release.

The stalking-horse bid of "almost $100 million in total consideration" was placed in mid-September followings Electric Last Mile's filing for Chapter 7 bankruptcy liquidation.

The deal also marks the next phase in Mullen's strategy to break into the crowded EV market by piecing together struggling metro Detroit-based startups. Its purchase of Electric Last Mile follows its acquisition of Oak Park-based rival Bollinger Motors last month for $148 million.