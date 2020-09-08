Most GM salaried employees to work remotely until mid-2021

DETROIT — General Motors has told most of its U.S. salaried employees that they should continue working remotely through June 2021, stretching their work-from-home setup to as long as 15 months.

A "significant number" of employees have returned to their offices safely on a full-time or part-time basis, but the majority of GM's salaried workforce in the U.S. is still working remotely, spokesman David Caldwell said.

GM joins other large companies, including Amazon, Google and crosstown rival Ford Motor Co., in allowing employees to work remotely into next year during the coronavirus pandemic. Instead of instructing more employees to return to their offices soon, GM said its salaried employees will continue to work as they are either remotely or on-site.

"Our current outlook in the U.S. is to continue operating as we are today until June 30, 2021. During this period, we're listening to feedback and working on the elements of a more flexible work culture," Caldwell said.

The Detroit News first reported GM's plan to have most employees work remotely until next summer, citing an internal memo from Kim Brycz, senior vice president of global human resources, and Dane Parker, chief sustainability officer.

Most GM salaried employees have been working remotely since mid-March, when GM instructed them to stay home to curb the spread of the coronavirus. Most hourly plant workers returned to work in mid-May.