Microchip crisis takes big toll on Detroit 3

The automaker said last week that it plans even more downtime for production of the F-150 including idling its Dearborn Truck Plant in Michigan and the truck side of its Kansas City Assembly Plant in Missouri the weeks of May 31 and June 7.

Further contributing to Ford's toll in North America are about 47,000 Explorer crossovers, 38,000 Edge midsize crossovers and 37,000 Escape compact crossovers that have been taken out of production schedules, AutoForecast Solutions has estimated. The tally also includes nearly 27,000 Ford Transit vans.

GM and Stellantis also have racked up microchip-related production changes. GM accounts for two of the 10 most affected models, while Stellantis has the three others. By comparison, of the 28 models that have lost 10,000 or more units of North American production, Honda, Subaru, Toyota and Volkswagen together account for six, AutoForecast Solutions said.

Among the biggest production hits to Stellantis so far have been about 99,000 Jeep Cherokee SUVs, 42,000 Jeep Compass compact crossovers and 26,000 Chrysler Voyager minivans.

The automaker did not comment on the estimates but announced more production downtime at its Belvidere Assembly Plant in Illinois through Monday, May 31.

Production at Windsor Assembly in Ontario will be down this week, and both assembly plants will run only partial shifts the week of May 31.

Assembly at Stellantis' Toluca Assembly Plant in Mexico also will be down for the next two weeks.