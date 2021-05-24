Microchip crisis takes big toll on Detroit 3

Of all the North American models affected by chip-related changes in scheduled production, the Detroit 3 have accounted for the top 10.

Some of the Detroit 3's most popular products are taking much of the hit from the global chip shortage that continues wreaking auto industry havoc.

Of all the North American vehicle nameplates that have been affected by chip-related changes in scheduled production, the Detroit 3 have accounted for the top 10.

Ford Motor Co. has absorbed the largest loss, with nearly 325,000 vehicles taken out of its North American production schedules so far, according to Tuesday, May 18, data from AutoForecast Solutions.

Kapoor: “Going to get worse”
Who lost how much?
Estimated number of vehicles reduced from North American production schedules as a result of the global microchip shortage
ManufacturerEst. volume impact
Ford324,616
General Motors277,966
Stellantis252,193
Subaru45,272
Volkswagen45,215
Honda42,951
Nissan41,928
Toyota23,670
Tesla6,418
Mazda6,133
COMPAS4,200
Hyundai2,548
Volvo1,287
  
Source: AutoForecast Solutions; data as of May 18

But General Motors and Stellantis are close behind, with about 278,000 vehicles and 252,000 vehicles bumped from their respective schedules.

Some industry observers are optimistic that the situation could ease later this year. But microchips are not the only monkey wrench at the moment. Production schedules are being complicated by other critical parts and material shortages, including seat foam and plastics.

"I don't have any good news to share with you — it's going to get worse because there is no quick fix for this," Bharat Kapoor, lead partner in the high-tech practice at management consulting firm Kearney, told Automotive News last week. "Until the demand pattern changes and all the overzealous orders that were placed get toned down, the capacity has to come up.

"Depending upon inventory policies and what orders have been placed, the impact is hitting different people at different times."

Models taking the brunt
Vehicle models that have lost 10,000 units or more of North American production:
ManufacturerNameplateEst. volume impact
FordF-Series109,710
StellantisCherokee98,584
GMEquinox81,833
GMMalibu56,929
FordExplorer46,766
StellantisCompass42,195
FordEdge37,521
FordEscape36,463
FordTransit26,507
StellantisVoyager25,728
SubaruOutback23,882
StellantisPacifica19,601
GMTerrain18,417
GMExpress18,268
VolkswagenJetta/Bora18,044
GMColorado15,153
StellantisRam 150014,793
StellantisGrand Cherokee14,731
GMBlazer14,418
StellantisCharger13,492
GMXT412,233
FordMustang12,019
VolkswagenTiguan12,010
ToyotaTundra11,411
FordMKX/Nautilus10,601
SubaruAscent10,508
GMCamaro, Camaro Coupe10,489
HondaCivic10,206
Source: AutoForecast Solutions; data of May 18
Ongoing crisis

The situation has not been kind to automakers attempting to make up for last year's lost sales, denting the availability of top-selling models as customers clamor for vehicles.

Ford F-Series models have seen the greatest change in production planning because of the chip shortage, according to AutoForecast Solutions. The forecaster estimates that about 110,000 have been taken out of production plans.

As such, Ford continues to bear the overall brunt of a part shortage that could cost the industry $110 billion this year. Ford vehicles make up half of North America's 10 most impacted nameplates.

"It's very difficult to predict which shortage will affect which vehicle line for which OEM," Kumar Galhotra, Ford's president of the Americas and international markets group, said last week. "All we can do, and have been doing, very diligently, is serve our customers and optimize our profitability based on that chain."

Galhotra: Effects hard to predict

The automaker said last week that it plans even more downtime for production of the F-150 including idling its Dearborn Truck Plant in Michigan and the truck side of its Kansas City Assembly Plant in Missouri the weeks of May 31 and June 7.

Further contributing to Ford's toll in North America are about 47,000 Explorer crossovers, 38,000 Edge midsize crossovers and 37,000 Escape compact crossovers that have been taken out of production schedules, AutoForecast Solutions has estimated. The tally also includes nearly 27,000 Ford Transit vans.

GM and Stellantis also have racked up microchip-related production changes. GM accounts for two of the 10 most affected models, while Stellantis has the three others. By comparison, of the 28 models that have lost 10,000 or more units of North American production, Honda, Subaru, Toyota and Volkswagen together account for six, AutoForecast Solutions said.

Among the biggest production hits to Stellantis so far have been about 99,000 Jeep Cherokee SUVs, 42,000 Jeep Compass compact crossovers and 26,000 Chrysler Voyager minivans.

The automaker did not comment on the estimates but announced more production downtime at its Belvidere Assembly Plant in Illinois through Monday, May 31.

Production at Windsor Assembly in Ontario will be down this week, and both assembly plants will run only partial shifts the week of May 31.

Assembly at Stellantis' Toluca Assembly Plant in Mexico also will be down for the next two weeks.

Related Article
The latest numbers on the microchip shortage: Ford, Stellantis take more hits this week
Valsan: Priority on key models

At GM, the supply chain interruption has required cuts to about 82,000 Chevrolet Equinox compact crossover SUVs and 57,000 Malibu midsize sedans, according to AutoForecast Solutions.

GM said that some of its volume reduction is the result of shutting down assembly of lower-profit vehicles to prioritize production of its highest-demand products. As a result, the company has generally managed to shelter its bottom line more so than Ford.

"We're collaborating across the global supply chain and working tirelessly to route available parts to the appropriate plants in order to maximize plant efficiency," GM CFO Paul Jacobson told investors during the automaker's first-quarter earnings call this month.

"We've been focused on leveraging every available semiconductor to build and ship our most popular and in-demand products, including our highly profitable full-size pickups and full-size SUVs.

"The challenge with volumes is that this is a fluid situation," Jacobson added. "It quite literally changes day to day."

Looking ahead

Reallocation may help some automakers, given the extent of the shortage, said Anil Valsan, automotive and transportation lead analyst at EY.

"The profitability of models does weigh quite significantly, and clearly the manufacturers want to be able to prioritize some of their more profitable models to keep those margins up," he said.

"That, in many ways, will drive their inventory allocations in the short and medium term."

But apart from reallocation, there's very little manufacturers can do to get around the problem, Valsan said, apart from being willing to pay a higher price to secure some chip capacity.

Michael Martinez and Hannah Lutz contributed to this report.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
The latest numbers on the microchip shortage: Ford, Stellantis take more hits this week
Letter
to the
Editor

Send us a letter

Have an opinion about this story? Click here to submit a Letter to the Editor, and we may publish it in print.

Recommended for You
The latest numbers on the microchip shortage: Ford, Stellantis take more hits this week
The latest numbers on the microchip shortage: Ford, Stellantis take more hits this week
VW to halt output at Puebla plant for 3 weeks due to chip shortage
VW to halt output at Puebla plant for 3 weeks due to chip shortage
Tesla eyeing Russian production 'at some point,' Musk says
Tesla eyeing Russian production 'at some point,' Musk says
Sign up for free newsletters
Digital Edition
Automotive News 5-24-21
THIS WEEK'S EDITION
See our archive
Fixed Ops Journal
Fixed Ops Journal 4-12-21
Read the issue
See our archive