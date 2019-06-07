Michigan, Texas would be most affected by Mexico tariffs, data shows

President Donald Trump's tariffs on Mexican products, slated to be implemented on Monday, would impact automotive imports valued at nearly $80 billion, according to an analysis of 2018 government data released by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce.

The administration's plan would impose a 5 percent tariff on all goods imported from Mexico, increasing to 25 percent by October, unless an agreement is reached on the illegal U.S.-Mexico border crossings.

The White House and Mexican delegation were meeting again on Friday.