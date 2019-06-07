Michigan, Texas would be most affected by Mexico tariffs, data shows

President Donald Trump's tariffs on Mexican products, slated to be implemented on Monday, would impact automotive imports valued at nearly $80 billion, according to an analysis of 2018 government data released by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce.

The administration's plan would impose a 5 percent tariff on all goods imported from Mexico, increasing to 25 percent by October, unless an agreement is reached on the illegal U.S.-Mexico border crossings.

The White House and Mexican delegation were meeting again on Friday.

Based on the data compiled by the Chamber, Michigan and Texas are the two states most dependent on Mexican light-vehicle and parts imports.

Michigan's imports from Mexico reported by the Chamber totaled $56 billion, according to data compiled by the Center for Automotive Research. Of that figure, $39 billion was automotive imports.

Texas' imports from Mexico totaled $107 billion, $11.7 billion of which was automotive imports.

California followed the two states with over $9 billion in automotive imports.

An economist for the Center for Automotive Research said the numbers on automotive part imports are understated due to insufficiently detailed data.

