Michigan says manufacturing can reopen in state on May 11

The automakers' plans were not opposed by the UAW, which represents the Detroit automakers' hourly U.S. plant workers. The union had previously said early May was "too soon and too risky" to restart manufacturing. Canada's Unifor union is letting its local union leaders make the call on returning to work in Canada's auto plants.

Relieving pressure

"The reopening of manufacturing plants should help relieve some pressure for the auto industry, which it desperately needs right now," Edmunds analyst Jessica Caldwell said in a statement. "Pickup truck sales have been the one bright spot for automakers during this pandemic, but inventory is in danger of being in short supply if the halt in production continues beyond mid-May.

"Getting manufacturing facilities up and running again will help the Detroit 3 ensure that the consumers who are shopping right now are getting the selections they want and bring in some profitability during these difficult times."

Whitmer, a Democrat, has come under pressure from some Michigan residents and Republican lawmakers to ease her lockdown of the state to prevent the spread of COVID-19, the respiratory illness caused by the novel coronavirus. She has emphasized a phased approach to reopening the state, addressing regions and businesses that are less affected or better protected.

Whitmer has been mentioned as a potential running mate for presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden and has been a target of criticism from Republican President Donald Trump.

Michigan, which Trump narrowly won in 2016, is considered a crucial swing state in the November presidential election and the state's COVID-19 infections rank among the highest in the country. As of Wednesday, Michigan had more than 45,000 COVID-19 cases and 4,250 deaths, but state officials have said the rate of infection has slowed.

Soaring jobless rates

Hours earlier the Labor Department reported that 3.2 million Americans claimed unemployment benefits for the first time last week, bringing the total to about 33.5 million since March 21.

"The U.S. labor market is in the worst position since the Great Depression and is unlikely to improve sustainably anytime soon," said Ron Temple, head of U.S. equities at Lazard Asset Management in New York.

Many U.S. states have begun easing restrictions on social and business life, including Florida, Georgia and Texas, even though they have yet to meet White House guidelines issued in April to hold off until the number of new coronavirus cases has declined for two weeks, among other recommendations.

More than 74,000 Americans have died from COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the highly infectious novel coronavirus, out of the more than 1.2 million known to be infected, according to a Reuters tally.

The White House recently shelved specific, step-by-step guidelines prepared by U.S. health officials aimed at helping states figure out how to safely reopen mass transit, restaurants, daycare centers and other public places, an administration official said on Thursday.

The 17-page document prepared by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, was rejected because it gave "overly prescriptive" guidance, said the official, a member of President Donald Trump's White House task force, confirming a news report by the Associated Press.

The White House official, who declined to be identified, said the task force had asked for revisions to the document, but could not confirm that it will ever be issued. The CDC did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

"Guidance in rural Tennessee shouldn’t be the same guidance for urban New York City," the official told Reuters.

