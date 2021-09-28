Mich. economic development chief: State didn't 'actively' bid for new Ford plants

Michigan Economic Development Corp. CEO Quentin Messer praised Ford's new investment in producing all-electric, battery-powered vehicles in other states.

A rendering of Blue Oval City planned by Ford Motor Co. The site, northeast of Memphis, Tenn., will become home to 6,000 workers to assemble next-generation electric F-Series pickups, with battery cell production and a supplier park.

Michigan "was not actively involved" in a bid to land Ford Motor Co.'s multibillion-dollar electric vehicle manufacturing campuses that the Dearborn automaker has decided to build in Kentucky and Tennessee, the state's economic development chief said Tuesday.

"We are always in conversations with Ford, but we were not actively involved," Quentin Messer Jr., CEO of the Michigan Economic Development Corp., said in a conference call with reporters.

Ford announced Monday that it plans to invest $7 billion and create nearly 11,000 jobs to build electric vehicles and batteries on two sites in Tennessee and Kentucky.

A 3,600-acre "mega campus" manufacturing site northeast of Memphis called Blue Oval City will be Ford's first new vehicle assembly plant in more than half a century.

The mega campus manufacturing site, slated to begin assembling next-generation electric F-Series pickups by 2025, will be roughly three times the size of Ford's century-old Rouge Complex in Dearborn, according to the automaker.

Ford CEO Jim Farley told The Detroit News that the automaker considered sites in Michigan, Ohio, Kentucky and Tennessee to build the new plants.

The Kentucky Legislature approved earlier this month a $410 million economic development package to lure projects topping $2 billion, the Associated Press reported. The $5.8 billion Ford project will likely be the recipient of some of those funds, but it is unclear how much. The state of Tennessee will support Ford's $5.6 billion investment planned for the Memphis area with $500 million in incentives, according to a report from the Johnson City Press.

Messer praised Ford's new investment in producing all-electric, battery-powered vehicles in other states.

"Anytime a company that was birthed in your state can again demonstrate leadership globally in electrification, you celebrate," Messer said. "Sure, we would love to have all of Ford's investments in Michigan, but this is only one announcement. Ford remains a vital part of the Michigan business community."

Messer said there will "continue to be tremendous activities with Ford right here in Michigan."

The MEDC approved Tuesday doubling Ford's incentives for the Dearborn Truck Plant, where the company said it will double production for the F-150 Lightning pickup truck. Ford was approved for just more than $6 million in SESA Exemption tax incentives for the project, which is expected to create 300-400 new manufacturing jobs.

"We are excited about Michigan's competitive positioning in the electrification space and more forthcoming, but we congratulate and are very excited about Ford's announcement," Messer said.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's office noted Tuesday that Ford has announced nearly $2.5 billion in new investment in Michigan facilities since December 2019, largely centered around the development of electric and autonomous vehicles.

"We are focused on growing Michigan's economy by creating good jobs for our residents, building on our state's automotive manufacturing strengths, supporting vibrant communities, and continuing to promote Michigan as a premiere place to live, work, visit, and play," Whitmer said in a statement.

