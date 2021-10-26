Mexico to seek expert panel to fix auto dispute with U.S., report says

Mexico wants the panel to clear up its differences with the U.S. over how to apply automotive sector content requirements under the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement.

Reuters

MEXICO CITY -- Mexico plans to seek the arbitration of a panel of experts to resolve a simmering dispute with the U.S. over the interpretation of rules of origin in the automotive industry, three people familiar with the matter told Reuters on Tuesday.

Mexico wants the panel to clear up its differences with the U.S. over how to apply automotive sector content requirements under the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA), which underpins trade in North America.

Mexico's Economy Ministry, which has taken a firm stance with the U.S. in the automotive dispute, did not immediately respond to a request for comment on its plans.

Using the panel would escalate the ongoing tussle over automotive content rules, which were at the heart of former U.S. President Donald Trump's drive to replace the North American Free Trade Agreement with what became USMCA.

Mexico favors a more flexible interpretation of the auto industry regulations than the U.S., which sought an overhaul of NAFTA in order to protect U.S. manufacturing jobs.

U.S. trade unions argue that jobs have migrated to lower-cost Mexican plants since NAFTA first came into effect in 1994.

Mexico's government said earlier this month it had begun formal consultations with the U.S. over the rules' interpretation. Canada has also been at odds with the U.S. over how the auto rules are applied under USMCA.

Related Article
Mexico eyes resolution soon on dispute over USMCA auto rules
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
GM to resume limited Bolt production at Mich. plant
Letter
to the
Editor

Send us a letter

Have an opinion about this story? Click here to submit a Letter to the Editor, and we may publish it in print.

Recommended for You
firstshift_20210823_nobutton
GM to resume limited Bolt production at Mich. plant
IHS production outlook: Bad now, record high in '24
The latest numbers on the microchip shortage: 26,000 N.A. vehicles out
The latest numbers on the microchip shortage: 26,000 N.A. vehicles out
Sign up for free newsletters
Digital Edition
Automotive News 10-25-21
THIS WEEK'S EDITION
See our archive
Fixed Ops Journal
Fixed Ops Journal 10-11-21
Read the issue
See our archive