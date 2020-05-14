Mexico now says auto sector may operate before June 1 if safety measures in place

MEXICO CITY -- Mexico's automotive industry can begin operating again before June 1 if companies have already completed the process of establishing safety protocols aimed at containing the coronavirus pandemic, the government said on Friday.

The new publication in the gazette follows confusion over whether the industry could start on Monday or would have to wait until June 1.

The instruction refers to manufacturers of transportation equipment, as well as the mining and construction industries, which have been designated as essential industries and from May 18 can begin establishing their security protocols.

"If the process is concluded and approved before June 1, the relevant company or industry will be able to begin its operations," the government said, adding that companies which put workers health at risk would be shut down.

On Wednesday, Mexico indicated the sector would start reopening on Monday, May 18, and published advice to that effect in a page in its official gazette.

The government later withdrew the page from the gazette without clarifying whether it would affect the dates of the restart. On Thursday, it published fresh instructions in the gazette indicating the industry would not reopen until June 1.

General Motors on Thursday said it could not currently say when it would restart Mexican operations.

One industry body representing auto suppliers said it would not adhere to the new date of June 1, and considered the previous May 18 restart date as having legal force.

"We will start to operate according to page 29 of the decree published in the official gazette yesterday," Alberto Bustamante of the National Autoparts Industry lobby group, said on Thursday.

Despite the intensifying challenge posed by the pandemic in Mexico, the United States and auto companies have been pressing its government to reopen factories quickly because automakers will struggle to operate without parts from south of the border.

GM's pickup plant in Silao is critical to the Detroit company's North American operations and had been expected to reopen next week.

"But just now I have just been told we will not restart until June 1. For now we will only be able to use the next weeks to get ready to restart the operation," said a source in the Silao labor union, who asked not to be identified.

A GM spokesman said the company was "analyzing the situation and the government's indications" adding that it could not currently say when its restart date would be.