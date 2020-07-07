Mexico auto production, exports recover sharply in June from May

MEXICO CITY -- Mexico's auto production and exports picked up steam in June from a month earlier, but were down sharply versus a year earlier, official data showed on Tuesday, as carmakers reopened plants from their coronavirus-induced shutdown.

Production jumped nearly 11-fold in June to 238,946 units, from 22,119 units in May. Year-on-year, production slipped 29 percent in June.

Mexico exported 196,173 units in June, up 13 times versus the 15,088 units shipped in May. Still, exports were down 39 percent in June from a year earlier.

The Mexican Automotive Industry Association estimated that production of light autos could fall between 28-30 percent in 2020, while exports may slide by 30-33 percent.

Mexico's auto industry accounts for about 4 percent of gross domestic product and generates nearly 1 million direct jobs, according to AMIA.