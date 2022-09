MEXICO CITY - Mexican automotive production and exports rose in August compared with the same month a year earlier, data from the national statistics agency (INEGI) showed on Wednesday.

Production increased 31.36 percent to 316,815 vehicles and auto exports rose 16.93 percent to 248,704 units, the data showed.

According to INEGI monthly production also rose in May, June and July, 2022 compared to a year ago.