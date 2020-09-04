Mexico auto output, exports decline in August

MEXICO CITY -- Mexican auto production fell 13.15 percent year-on-year in August to 293,463 units, in the third full month the since the car industry restarted after a coronavirus-induced lockdown, data from the national statistics agency showed on Friday.

Meanwhile, auto exports dropped 8.59 percent to 257,610 units. Output and exports were down by about a third from 2019 during the first eight months of this year, the figures show.

Measures to curb the spread of the coronavirus pandemic previously brought activity in the sector to a near-standstill.

The Mexican auto industry accounts for close to 4 percent of gross domestic product and generates nearly 1 million direct jobs, according to the country's main industry association.