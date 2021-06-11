Mexican auto parts lobby sees chip supply crunch over by December

The nation's parts output is expected to climb nearly 18 percent this year but won't return to pre-pandemic levels until next year.

SHARAY ANGULO
Reuters
REUTERS

MEXICO CITY -- Mexico's main auto parts association INA forecasts that the severe semiconductor shortage that has slammed the brakes on the global auto industry will subside in July and return to normal by the end of this year.

Semiconductor chips are a crucial component for electronics in modern cars, including touch-screen displays as well as driver assist and other safety systems.

The chip shortage in North America alone has caused the region's carmakers to cut previously expected output by 1.16 million vehicles in May, a figure that has accelerated each month since the start of the year, according to data from IHS Markit.

Related Article
Automotive executives' views on the global chip shortage

INA's head of foreign trade, Alberto Bustamante, forecast in an interview on Thursday that the semiconductor shortage will begin to ease by the second half of July before returning to normal in December.

The supply crunch began last year as the coronavirus pandemic forced the North American auto industry to shut down for a couple of months, which kicked off a cascading series of order cancellations.

Bustamante pointed to steadily growing vaccination rates in major economies and ebbing infections as helping drive a return to normal for the auto sector.

He noted that after Mexico's auto parts output dropped 20 percent last year in value terms due to the pandemic, a nearly 18 percent uptick is expected this year to reach $92.4 billion in production value. A full recovery to pre-pandemic levels is forecast by 2022.

Mexico's massive auto sector is the country's top foreign currency earner, and employs more than 850,000 people.

Bustamente predicted that by 2023, the value of the country's auto parts production will likely exceed $102 billion, fueled by a revamped North American trade pact that incentivizes more regionally produced content, among other factors.

Every vehicle assembled in the United States includes up to $5,500 in Mexican-made parts, he said.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Shyft to launch its first EV chassis to meet demands of delivery companies
Letter
to the
Editor

Send us a letter

Have an opinion about this story? Click here to submit a Letter to the Editor, and we may publish it in print.

Recommended for You
Shyft to launch its first EV chassis to meet demands of delivery companies
Shyft to launch its first EV chassis to meet demands of delivery companies
U.S. files second labor complaint in Mexico under trade pact
U.S. files second labor complaint in Mexico under trade pact
VW expects chip shortage to ease in third quarter, report says
VW expects chip shortage to ease in third quarter, report says
Sign up for free newsletters
Digital Edition
Automotive News 6-7-21
THIS WEEK'S EDITION
See our archive
Fixed Ops Journal
Fixed Ops Journal 4-12-21
Read the issue
See our archive