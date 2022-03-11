Mercedes says $2.2 billion at risk as Russia weighs expropriation

Mercedes-Benz has about 2 billion euros ($2.2 billion) of assets in Russia that could be at risk if Moscow decides to expropriate the property of foreign companies that leave the country over its invasion of Ukraine.

The automaker said in its annual report on Friday that the prospect of expropriation presented a risk to the company, even though the overall impact of the war could not yet be quantified.

The disclosure comes a day after Russia outlined proposed measures to take temporary control of departing companies where foreign ownership exceeds 25 percent. If adopted, Russian courts could freeze the assets, giving the companies the option of restoring operations or selling their stake.

Mercedes is among a growing list of prominent Western brands to temporarily halt business in Russia including Stellantis, Volkswagen, Ferrari and Ford Motor.