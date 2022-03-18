Mercedes lights up a U.S. EV battery supply chain

Last week, at an event attended by Mercedes' top brass, the company opened its new battery pack plant and said it will begin sourcing battery cells in the U.S. by mid-decade to power the wave of EVs.

The Japan-headquartered battery supplier Envision AESC will build a U.S. factory to supply a new generation of battery components for Mercedes.

"It was our plan all along ... to have dedicated cell production in the U.S.," Mercedes-Benz CEO Ola Källenius said. "AESC was an absolutely perfect fit on the technological side ... [and] their commitment to our brand building a dedicated facility for us."

Mercedes is taking a pragmatic approach to secure battery capacity. Rather than invest billions of its own dollars in brick-and-mortar battery manufacturing, the automaker is partnering with suppliers to create a network of eight cell factories globally.

"We do not have to own all these industrial assets," Mercedes-Benz Chief Technology Officer Markus Schäfer said. "We don't have to control the production process. That doesn't make a difference for customers."

Sam Abuelsamid, principal analyst at Guidehouse Insights, also commented that Mercedes' anticipated EV volumes likely don't justify a direct equity investment in cell factories.

"General Motors, Ford, Stellantis have higher annual production volumes," Abuelsamid said. "They've made a strategic decision that they want to own some of that manufacturing capacity."